Drew Brees becomes fourth QB to throw 500 touchdowns

BALTIMORE -- Another week, another milestone for Drew Brees.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback became the fourth player in NFL history to throw 500 career TD passes when he completed a 1-yard pass to tight end Benjamin Watson for a 7-3 lead in the second quarter Sunday at Baltimore.

Brees, 39, joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady on the list.

Two weeks ago, Brees broke Manning's record for most passing yards in NFL history. He entered Sunday's game with 72,103 career passing yards.

Brees is looking to add one more achievement to his career bucket list on Sunday: beating the Ravens. He is 0-4 against them, making Baltimore the only team he hasn't beaten in his 18-year career.

With a win, Brees could join Manning and Favre as the only QBs to beat all 32 teams (Brees beat the Saints early in his career while with the Chargers).