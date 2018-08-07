Eric Weddle: RPOs 'another phase,' will be gone from NFL in five years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle believes the run-pass option, the latest offensive trend in the NFL, won't last in the league.

"I think in five years, it's going to be out," Weddle said. "I think it's just another phase."

On run-pass option plays, the quarterback takes the snap, reads the defense and decides to either hand the ball off to a running back or throw a quick pass.

Run-option plays have been a staple of some of the league's most prolific offenses, including the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last season. These plays had a major role in Dak Prescott's record-breaking rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

Weddle, who is in his 12th NFL season, sees RPOs as fad -- one that opponents will get used to defending.

"It's just a revolving door," Weddle said. "It's just like the Wildcat, and the quarterback run game, yada, yada, yada. Teams that run the ball and take shots are usually the hard teams to beat."