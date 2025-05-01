No updates on the fan's condition have been released.

Fan injured after fall from bleachers at Pittsburgh's PNC Park

A fan was hospitalized Wednesday night after falling from the right field bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game at PNC Park.

According to a statement from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the adult male was treated immediately by Pittsburgh EMS, as well as athletic trainers from both teams and PNC Park personnel. He was then transported to Allegheny General Hospital.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA 2/22/20 The home plate entrance to PNC Park where the Pittsburgh Pirates play on the north side of city Althom/Getty Images

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," the team said in a statement.

The incident briefly halted the game as emergency crews responded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.