Floyd Mayweather says rematch with Manny Pacquiao coming this year, offers no other details

Floyd Mayweather Jr. says a rematch of his much-hyped 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao will take place this year.

Mayweather posted on Instagram on Saturday, saying, "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way."

Mayweather made about $220 million from his May 2015 fight with Pacquiao and at the time posted a photo of a $100 million check -- his guaranteed purse from the bout.

Saturday's Instagram posting includes a video of Mayweather and Pacquiao talking to each other at an event, although it is difficult to hear what the men are saying. Mayweather included no details about the potential matchup in the post.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), 41, earned a unanimous decision win over Pacquiao in their first fight. He has two wins since: a victory over Andre Berto in 2015 and his August 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor in the UFC star's boxing debut. Mayweather said after the McGregor bout that "this was my last fight."

Pacquiao (60-7-2), 39, last fought in July, defeating Lucas Matthysse to win a secondary welterweight title. The Filipino fighter called out Mayweather after the win.