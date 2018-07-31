Forward D.J. Jeffries reopens recruitment after decommitting from Kentucky

Five-star forward D.J. Jeffries announced Monday he was decommitting from Kentucky and reopening his recruitment.

Jeffries, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Olive Branch (Mississippi) High School, had committed to Kentucky in March, choosing the Wildcats over Alabama and Mississippi State.

He was coached on the AAU circuit by Penny Hardaway last spring and summer and played for the same AAU program this past grassroots season.

When Hardaway took over for Tubby Smith at Memphis, there were rumors that Jeffries could flip to the Tigers, but he stuck with his commitment at the time.

The No. 19 prospect in 2019, Jeffries averaged 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game on the Nike EYBL circuit for the Bluff City Legends this season.

Kentucky is down to one commitment in the 2019 class, five-star guard Tyrese Maxey. At No. 7 in the ESPN 100, Maxey is the highest-ranked prospect presently committed.