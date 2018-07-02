Forward James Neal gets 5-year deal with Flames

James Neal, who has scored at least 20 goals in each of his 10 seasons in the league, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Calgary Flames.

After one season in Vegas in which he helped lead the expansion team to the Stanley Cup Final, Neal gets a five-year deal with an average annual value of $5.75 million, according to reports.

Neal, who was taken in the expansion draft from Nashville by the Golden Knights, was destined to be a trade piece at the deadline last season, but Vegas' unprecedented success changed that.

Neal scored 44 points in 71 regular-season games and became an emotional leader of a Knights team that surprised the hockey world. He has now lost in the finals in back-to-back seasons.

Neal is coming off a five-year, $30 million contract.

Vegas has lost two left wingers in Neal and David Perron, who signed with St. Louis.

The Flames also signed former Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan -- giving him a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3.125 million.

Ryan had a career year with 38 points last season in 80 games.

The Flames also inked forward Austin Czarnik and re-signed defenseman Dalton Prout.

Calgary finished fifth in the Pacific Division last season and missed the playoffs.