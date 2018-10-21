Full list of Week 8 NFL lines

Oct 21, 2018, 10:56 PM ET

Here is the full list of opening Week 8 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Oct. 25

8:20 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5)

Sunday, Oct. 28

9:30 a.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London

1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-6)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-2.5)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9)

Washington Redskins (-1) at New York Giants

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (PK)

4:05 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) at Oakland Raiders

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-8.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (PK)

8:20 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5)

Monday, Oct. 29

8:15 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (-13) at  Buffalo Bills

Byes: Atlanta, Dallas, Tennessee, Los Angeles Chargers

Comments