Genetic heart disease ends Nittany Lions' Asiedu's career

Penn State offensive lineman Nana Asiedu announced his football career is over due to a genetic heart disease on Wednesday. Asiedu would have been a true freshman this season for the Nittany Lions, but found out he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and will no longer be allowed to play football.

Asiedu was the No. 135 prospect in the 2018 class out of Virginia, but won't get the opportunity to play college football. The offensive tackle tweeted in his statement that coach James Franklin will still honor his football scholarship and he will be able to participate in certain activities with the team.

His heart condition will prevent him from participating in any rigorous activities, but having the scholarship will allow him to finish his education at Penn State.

This isn't the first time this year that a college football player's career has been cut short due to a heart condition, either. In January, Florida defensive back Randy Russell announced his playing days were through.

Russell was also part of the 2018 recruiting class along with Asiedu, and luckily for both, the heart condition was found prior to their college careers started or anything serious happened from the physical activity.