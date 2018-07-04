Georgia QB Fromm breaks non-throwing hand, won't miss time

Georgia sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a small fracture in his non-throwing left hand earlier this week, but he won't miss any summer workouts, Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN on Wednesday.

UGASports.com first reported Wednesday that Fromm suffered the injury in a freak boating accident Monday on Lake Burton.

Smart termed the injury as "insignificant" and said that Fromm had already resumed throwing. As a true freshman last year, Fromm led Georgia to an SEC championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where the Bulldogs lost to Alabama.

Fromm finished with 2,615 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and seven interceptions after taking the starting job away from Jacob Eason, who has since transferred to Washington.

The Bulldogs are also bringing in 5-star quarterback Justin Fields, who was ranked by ESPN as the country's No. 1 prospect overall in the 2018 signing class.