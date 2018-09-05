Giants' Evan Engram out of protocol, on track to play

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is out of the concussion protocol and on target to play in the season opener.

The Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Engram was sandwiched between two New York Jets tacklers during the Giants' third preseason game. He was treated by trainers and appeared woozy as he walked to the locker room.

Engram was diagnosed almost immediately with a concussion, with two weeks to get healthy for Week 1 and the Jaguars. Barring a setback, he will be ready.

The second-year tight end was a limited participant in practice last week. He was also limited on Monday and wore a red jersey that limited contact until he was fully cleared. Engram took part in a walk-through on Wednesday morning and is expected to be a full participant in an afternoon practice.

"Evan took the red jersey off," coach Pat Shurmur said.

Engram is an integral part of the Giants' new offense under Shurmur. He has talked about being asked to move all over the field in order to create mismatches as the team uses more two-tight-end sets.

Engram caught 64 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns last season. He led the team in receptions and touchdowns and was second in receiving yards. Engram had the most productive rookie season for a Giants tight end since Jeremy Shockey in 2002.