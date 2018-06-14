Giants believe Odell Beckham Jr. won't be limited during training camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur expects all his players to be at training camp. That includes star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is looking for a new contract.

Shurmur also said Thursday after the conclusion of minicamp that there was "no reason to believe" that Beckham won't be able to do everything come training camp. The Pro Bowl receiver only participated in warm-ups, individual drills and ran some routes without defenders despite being cleared physically after breaking his ankle in October.

Beckham did run and cut at full speed while running routes with quarterback Eli Manning for the first time this week. He didn't show any signs physically of a player coming off a serious leg injury.

Shurmur said he hadn't talked to Beckham specifically about his intentions specifically involving training camp, but the coach's expectations were clear.

Giants veterans are scheduled to report to training camp July 25.

That gives the sides six weeks to talk about a new deal. Beckham is scheduled to make $8.5 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. There have not been any serious discussions about a new deal to date, but it could get interesting if Beckham doesn't have one by the start of training camp.

Those close to Beckham have said in the past that they don't expect him to put his future at risk in live drills or scrimmages before he is paid. Beckham could always report to camp with his involvement similar to what it was this week, when it didn't include any live drills against defenders.

Beckham and the Giants did seem to make progress on their relationship this offseason. After a rocky start, Beckham was around most of the spring. He attended the start of the offseason workout program, the beginning of OTAs and mandatory minicamp despite his desire for a new contract. Several others from his draft class -- Khalil Mack, Taylor Lewan and Aaron Donald -- have stayed away from all or part of their team's offseason programs.

Shurmur and Beckham have communicated regularly since an introductory sit-down in California earlier this year. Beckham has even regularly sent videos of his workouts to the Giants so they could monitor his progress and rehabilitation.

"I think we're just still getting to know each other," Shurmur said of what he's learned about Beckham this spring. "But I've said it before: This guy loves to play football, and he gets it as well.

"So, when I see him in the meetings, when I see him on the field, regardless of what he's doing, he's really engaged and you can see, just by him running routes versus air and some of the drill work we're doing, that he can really help us."