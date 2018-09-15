Gus Malzahn donating $2 million toward football operations building

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and his wife, Kristi, have pledged a $2 million gift that would go toward a proposed operations building.

"I love Auburn and am excited about our future," Malzahn told ESPN.

Auburn's current operations building was built in 1989. Allen Greene, Auburn's first-year athletic director, made a pitch to the school's board of trustees on the need to build a football-only complex during a Thursday workshop with board members.

Malzahn is in his sixth season as Auburn's head coach. He signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension this summer after Arkansas showed interest in bringing Malzahn back to his home state.