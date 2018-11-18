Heat's Josh Richardson throws shoe into stands in loss to Lakers, is ejected

MIAMI -- Miami's Josh Richardson lost his temper and then his shoe, as the Heat guard flung his sneaker into the stands in disgust before being ejected from Sunday's 113-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Richardson hit the floor underneath the Heat basket. His shoe had come off, and he seemed upset under the basket.

As play resumed down the court, Richardson lost his cool. When Miami coach Erik Spoelstra motioned for Richardson to head to the bench, Richardson flung his shoe into the stands. Officials whistled Richardson for a technical before ejecting him from the game. It was Richardson's first career ejection, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Seconds later, Spoelstra was given a technical foul by officials as well. The Lakers led by as much as 21 earlier in the game. When Richardson was ejected, the Lakers led by 13. Richardson left with 17 points, six rebounds and five personal fouls.