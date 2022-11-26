Hornets' Gordon Hayward diagnosed with fractured left shoulder

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder and his timeline for a return will be on a week-to-week evaluation, his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN on Friday night.

Hayward missed eight consecutive games with what was believed to be a shoulder bruise earlier in the month, returning to play three games -- including Wednesday's 107-101 victory over Philadelphia --- and will now undergo further testing and miss an extended period of time with the injury.

Hayward, 32, has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 11 games this season.

The Hornets have been decimated with injuries, struggling to a 6-14 start.