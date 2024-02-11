Hornets guard Kyle Lowry agrees to buyout, to join 76ers

Charlotte Hornets guard Kyle Lowry has agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign for the rest of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers, his representative, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN on Saturday night.

Once Lowry clears waivers in the coming days, he'll sign a $2.8 million deal with the Sixers, Bartelstein told ESPN.

Lowry -- a six-time All-Star guard -- has long hoped to play for his hometown 76ers, and now the alumnus of Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova University will get his chance to make a playoff push with his longtime former coach, Nick Nurse.

Lowry landed with the Hornets as part of the Terry Rozier trade last month from Miami, and Charlotte and Lowry agreed that he would sit out until after the trade deadline. Lowry had $10.6 million left on his $29.7 million deal for 2023-2024 before the buyout with Hornets.

Lowry will join a reshaped post-trade deadline Sixers roster that includes guard Buddy Hield -- and they'll try to help keep the Sixers in solid playoff shape until the eventual return of reigning MVP center Joel Embiid, who is out several weeks after left knee surgery.