Jacob deGrom ties MLB record with 25th straight start allowing three or fewer runs

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom tied a modern-era major league record by allowing three or fewer runs in 25 straight starts in a single season.

The Cy Young candidate, who is just 8-8 despite a sparkling 1.68 ERA this season, went six innings Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers and left with the game tied at 1-all.

Chicago Cubs righty King Cole also went 25 starts with three or fewer runs, in 1910, when he went 20-4 with a 1.80 ERA.

In addition, DeGrom had a pair of hits and drove in a run Monday, the second straight start in which he has had two hits and driven in the only Mets run while he was in the game.

The Mets went on to win 4-2.