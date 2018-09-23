Jags RB Leonard Fournette not playing against Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Titans, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fournette was listed as questionable for Week 3 after missing last week's win over the Patriots with a hamstring injury.

Sources had indicated on Saturday night that Fournette was expected back against Tennessee, but the Jaguars have decided to play it safe with the second-year player.

Backup running back T.J. Yeldon is also listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, but he is expected to play.

"We've been playing a lot of tough games," coach Doug Marrone said Friday. "Players are doing the best job they can to get themselves ready to go, but we played a home opener in New York. We played a home opener here. Now we've got a divisional opponent.

"When you look at it, a lot of teams are going through the same thing, just trying to keep everybody as healthy as they possibly can."