Jaguars' Marqise Lee suffers knee injury against Falcons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee suffered a left knee injury when he was tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee midway throught the first quarter of Saturday's game at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars announced Lee would not return to the game.

Kazee was penalized on the play for lowering his helmet to initiate contact. Lee had just caught a pass from Blake Bortles and Kazee came up to make the hit on the Jacksonville 42-yard line. Replays showed Lee's knee buckling and he immediately grabbed his knee. He was taken off the field on a cart.

The Jaguars receiving corps came out onto the field to be with Lee as he was put onto the cart.

Lee is the Jaguars' most experienced receiver, with 171 catches for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons with the Jaguars.