Jaguars won't rule out Leonard Fournette vs. Patriots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars aren't ruling running back Leonard Fournette out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The team listed Fournette as questionable on the injury report because of a right hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. Coach Doug Marrone said it may be a game-time decision as to whether Fournette plays.

"He had a good day yesterday," Marrone said. "That's encouraging."

Marrone said that if Fournette plays, his snaps will not be limited. He also said he would be comfortable only having two healthy running backs available if Fournette doesn't play. The Jaguars also have fullback Tommy Bohanon available as a ball carrier, Marrone said.

T.J. Yeldon will start if Fournette can't play and expect some additional work for Corey Grant as well. The Jaguars also could promote Brandon Wilds from the practice squad on Saturday.

Fournette was injured -- he said he felt his hamstring pop when he planted his right leg -- when he caught a screen pass for no gain on third-and-long late in the first half of last Sunday's victory over the New York Giants.

He had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards against the Giants before the injury.