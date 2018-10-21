Jaguars not considering trade for QB to challenge Blake Bortles

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a trade for a running back, but they have no plans to trade for a quarterback.

Despite public calls for them to acquire a quarterback and questions about whether they actually will, the Jaguars are not considering a trade for a signal-caller, sources familiar with the team's thinking told ESPN.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that Jacksonville could be willing to deal for a quarterback to complement or even supplant Blake Bortles. But they will not be making a trade for Eli Manning, Tyrod Taylor, Nick Foles or any other quarterback who has been connected to a trade rumor, according to league sources.

The Jaguars believe that the quarterback position is the least of their issues. More disconcerting to them is the fact that they have been one of the most injured teams in the league. Key offensive players such as running backs Leonard Fournette and Corey Grant, wide receiver Marqise Lee, tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul, and offensive tackles Cam Robinson and Josh Wells all have missed significant time to injury or are out for the season.

With Fournette sidelined by a hamstring injury and Grant out for the season with a foot injury, the Jaguars addressed their depth at running back Friday by acquiring Carlos Hyde in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. T.J. Yeldon has served as Jacksonville's primary running back with Fournette injured, but he also is dealing with foot and ankle injuries.

The Jaguars will count on Hyde and Yeldon to support Bortles, who has thrown eight interceptions and lost two fumbles this season. Bortles has struggled during Jacksonville's two-game losing streak, committing six turnovers over that stretch.

Jacksonville hosts the Houston Texans on Sunday, then travels to London to play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday before entering its bye week. The Jaguars think they can be in the thick of the AFC South race once they reach their bye week, which will provide them some time to rest up for the stretch run that starts Nov. 11 at Indianapolis.

Sources told ESPN that Fournette is expected to be sidelined through the bye week.