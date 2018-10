James Harden left the Houston Rockets' 100-89 loss to the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night with tightness in his hamstring, coach Mike D'Antoni said.

The team is not certain about the severity of the injury. Harden will be re-evaluated Thursday.

Harden was subbed out at 5:19 of the fourth quarter and never returned. The Rockets could have used him; they were trailing by just seven at the time.

The All-Star guard had 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting before exiting.