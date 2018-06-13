Jarvis Landry: I didn't have good relationship with ex-Dolphins teammate Ryan Tannehill

Jarvis Landry said Wednesday that he hasn't heard from quarterback Ryan Tannehill since he was traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Cleveland Browns and isn't that surprised based on their relationship as teammates.

"I'm not surprised. We didn't really have a good relationship anyway, so I'm not surprised," he told NFL Network.

Landry made headlines last week when he told Cleveland.com that his quarterback situation with the Browns ( Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton) is "a lot better than what I had in Miami." That was taken by many in the media as a shot at Tannehill, but Landry said Wednesday that wasn't the case.

"I wasn't trying to look back in the rearview mirror, you know. I'm focused on here and where we're taking it here. I wasn't trying to take a shot at him. I understand how hard every guy in this NFL works, especially at the position, especially at the quarterback position. But at the same time too ... I give credit where credit is due," he said.

Landry, who led the NFL with 112 receptions last season and has 400 in four seasons, signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the Browns in April.

Tannehill missed last season after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee but is practicing fully this offseason. After trading Landry this offseason, the Dolphins built back up their receiving corps by signing Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson in free agency.