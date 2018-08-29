Jermain Taylor arrested, charged with domestic battery and assault

Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor was arrested Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, after another alleged domestic violence incident in which he is said to have threatened to kill a woman.

According to a police report, Taylor, 40, allegedly punched a woman and held a knife to her throat. He was arrested at his home at 3:25 p.m. and was booked in Pulaski County jail on charges of third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Earlier this month, Arkansas prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against Taylor when his accuser halted contact with authorities. Those charges stemmed from a July 2017 arrest after a woman alleged Taylor bit her on the arm and face and threatened to kill her.

Taylor in 2016 was given concurrent six-year suspended sentences for three separate incidents in 2014 and '15, after he pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threatening and a second-degree battery charge.

Taylor won a bronze medal at the 2000 Olympics and is a two-time IBF middleweight champion.