Jerry Hughes denies video that shows Bills DE confronting ref

The NFL will review video that shows Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes confronting an official in the tunnel of Hard Rock Stadium after a 21-17 loss Sunday to the Miami Dolphins.

The video shows Hughes yelling at an unidentified official in the tunnel, accusing the official of calling him a "b----." Hughes is then restrained by a team staff member and a teammate as he continues to shout at the official, "I'll catch you."

Hughes denied the confrontation to reporters in the locker room shortly after. He also said he did "not recall" whether an official called him a "b----" during the game.

"Who did? I did what?" Hughes said. "What did I say? If I did go up to the official, what did I say?"

When told there was video of the confrontation, the ninth-year player repeated to reporters, "I would love to see the video."

Hughes also denied he had any problems with the officiating in the game.

"[It was] fair," he said. "We had our opportunities to make plays and the ball just rolled in their favor."