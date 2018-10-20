Jets to release injured WR Terrelle Pryor, could re-sign him

The New York Jets are releasing injured wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Saturday, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pryor has a tear in his groin and is expected to miss about two weeks.

The Jets are interested in bringing Pryor back when he's healthy, a source told Schefter, but other teams also are likely to be interested.

The former Ohio State quarterback caught a touchdown pass in each of the Jets' past two games, against the Broncos and Colts. He has 14 receptions for 235 yards on the season.

Pryor had only 20 receptions for 240 yards and 1 touchdown in nine games for the Washington Redskins in 2017.

He signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal, which included a $1 million signing bonus, with the Jets in March.

On Thursday, Pryor expressed confidence in his ability to contribute.

"If I play this week -- hopefully, I do -- I'll come back and dominate and do what I gotta do," Pryor told ESPN. "... I'm a playmaker. Throw me the ball and I'll make it happen."

Pryor has battled injuries since signing with the Jets. In the spring, he fractured an ankle and required surgery, which cost him most of the preseason. The Jets never disclosed the injury. Pryor revealed the nature of the injury in August, resulting in a stern rebuke from coach Todd Bowles.

The Jets could replace him on the roster by signing rookie wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad. Burnett was Sam Darnold's teammate at USC.

The receiving corps is banged up and they need bodies. The only healthy receivers are Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Andre Roberts and Charone Peake. Roberts and Peake are mainly special teams players.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.