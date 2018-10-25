John Emery, nation's top running back recruit, decommits from Georgia

The up-and-down month on the recruiting trail continued for the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday when John Emery, the nation's No. 1-ranked running back, announced he was reopening his recruitment.

Emery's decommitment is the fourth major loss Bulldogs have suffered this month to their top-10-ranked 2019 recruiting class.

Five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood backed off his pledge to the defending SEC champions on Oct. 2, just days before cornerback Jalen Perry and linebacker J.D. Bertrand -- both rated at four stars -- also decommitted.

Emery, a 5-foot-11, 202-pound all-around talent out of Destrehan High in Louisiana, committed to Georgia in July over Mississippi State, LSU and Florida State. The Under Armour All-America Game selection was on the campus of nearby LSU earlier this month for the Tigers' 36-16 win over the Bulldogs.

LSU is now considered the front-runner for Emery, with other programs still in the running, including Florida State.

The news hasn't been all negative for Georgia this month, however, as coach Kirby Smart and his staff have added one of the nation's top safety prospects, Lewis Cine.

Georgia boasted the nation's No. 4-ranked recruiting class before Emery's decommitment and now has 16 pledges, led by five-star edge rusher Nolan Smith.

The Bulldogs have a number of other options at running back in the 2019 class, including the nation's No. 2, Trey Sanders, and ESPN 300 prospects Noah Cain and Kenny McIntosh.

Georgia is expected to sign at least 25 players in the 2019 class.