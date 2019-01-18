Kenneth Faried agrees Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets

Kenneth Faried has agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Houston Rockets, league sources told ESPN.

Faried is expected to be waived on Saturday and clear to sign with Houston on Monday, by which time the Rockets will have to clear a roster spot for the 6-foot-8 forward.

He's expected to move into the Rockets lineup with significant minutes immediately, league sources said, during the absence of Clint Capela, who is out four to six weeks following surgery on his thumb.