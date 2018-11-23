Kirk Ferentz bloodied by Nate Stanley's head-butt after Iowa win

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looked as if he'd survived a Black Friday skirmish at Walmart after the Hawkeyes beat visiting Nebraska on Friday, winning 31-28 on Miguel Recinos' 41-yard field goal as time expired.

Ferentz walked off the field with a bloodied mouth, courtesy of a head-butt from his quarterback, Nate Stanley.

"I just head-butted Stanley. Not intentionally, he got me. I don't think he saw me," Ferentz told the Big Ten Network. "That one's easy to live with."

Nebraska had rallied in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Adrian Martinez passing for one touchdown and rushing for another to tie the score at 28 with a little more than 3 minutes remaining.

But Stanley engineered a winning drive on the Hawkeyes' final possession, hitting T.J. Hockenson with a 10-yard pass on fourth-and-8 with 42 seconds remaining to sustain the march. Recinos then hit the winning 41-yarder in a driving rain.

The victory was Iowa's eighth of the season, triggering a $500,000 bonus for Ferentz.