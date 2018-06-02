Klay Thompson (ankle) questionable for Game 2 but 'optimistic' he'll play

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is optimistic that his left ankle sprain will not prevent him from suiting up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

"I'm not moving as much," he said Saturday after practice. "[I] go to bed, and it swells up. I'm optimistic."

Golden State is listing Thompson as questionable. The guard is still experiencing swelling and stiffness.

He sustained the injury in Game 1, when Cavaliers guard JR Smith inadvertently undercut his left leg while trying to pick off a pass. Thompson briefly exited the game to receive treatment in the locker room but returned soon after.

He finished the game with 24 points and was 8-of-16 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter said, "I am planning on playing [Sunday]."

"It's sore," he said. "The more I watch the replay, it pissed me off. To tumble into someone's leg like that, not intentional, sucks. He was remorseful. I've got to do all I can to be right for tomorrow."

Thompson did very little at practice. He was seen walking around Oracle Arena gingerly, with a noticeable limp.

"[Trying to] to keep it loose," he said. "Do everything I can to minimize the swelling ... Do everything I can to play."

If Thompson is a scratch, Nick Young will likely get the nod in the starting lineup.

"From what I saw, [Klay] is looking pretty good," Stephen Curry said. "Pretty happy. Pretty upbeat. He obviously didn't do much on the floor but doesn't really need to. Only worry about 5 o'clock tomorrow. So hopefully he'll get some more treatment, recovery and keep making progress. If I was betting, I'd say Klay was playing just based on who he is and his attitude today, for sure."

Andre Iguodala, who has missed the past five games with a left lateral leg contusion, has been ruled as doubtful for Sunday. He did not participate in practice.

The team is going forward with the mindset that the versatile forward will not be returning on this homestand. Both players will be receiving around-the-clock treatment.

When healthy, Iguodala typically has the task of trying to slow down LeBron James. The four-time MVP was asked about the Warriors' injury predicament.

"Well, they're damn good with him, and they're damn good without him, no matter offensively or defensively," James said regarding Iguodala's status. "Listen, they've had a two-time MVP sit out playoff games, and they've won, all right. They're good. They're great, actually. So let's not get too far on that."