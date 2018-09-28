Kurt Rambis rejoining Lakers as senior adviser

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing Kurt Rambis back to the organization as a senior basketball adviser.

The Lakers announced Rambis' return to the franchise for which he has helped win eight championships as either a player or staff member. The team said Friday that Rambis will report to Magic Johnson, the team's president of basketball operations, and work with basketball operations and the coaching staff.

"As a member of the Showtime Lakers, Kurt is a champion and knows how to win," Johnson said in a statement. "He has been an integral part of the Lakers organization winning four NBA Championships as a player and an additional four as a part of the staff. His insights and wide range of experiences will be a huge benefit to our operations."

Rambis played for the Lakers for nine seasons and spent 16 years working for the organization. Rambis also was Minnesota's head coach from 2009 to '11 and was most recently associate head coach of the New York Knicks.

"I'm happy to welcome Kurt back to the organization," Lakers head coach Luke Walton said in a statement. "Kurt's vast NBA experience and knowledge of the game will be a great asset to the team and I look forward to working with him again."