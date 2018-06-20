Kyle O'Quinn declines contract, to become unrestricted free agent

New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has declined his $4.2 million contract for the 2018-19 season to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources told ESPN.

O'Quinn, 28, had his best NBA season for the Knicks and should be among the better backup centers available in the summer marketplace.

O'Quinn averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 58 percent shooting in 18 minutes per game for the Knicks. New York's starting center, Enes Kanter, has to make a decision on exercising his $18 million player option later this month.

O'Quinn just completed his sixth NBA season, including three years with Orlando and three with New York.