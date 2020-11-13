LaMelo Ball holds workout in front of Warriors, Hornets, Pistons personnel

Projected No. 1 overall pick LaMelo Ball conducted an individual workout in front of head coaches and executives for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Southern California, sources told ESPN.

Those three teams own the Nos. 2, 3 and 7 picks, respectively, in next week's NBA draft.

It was the second private workout Ball granted. On Wednesday, he conducted shooting, ballhandling and conditioning drills for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the top pick in the draft. Ball had met and interviewed with the Timberwolves, Warriors, Hornets and Chicago Bulls (owners of the No. 4 pick), respectively, over the past few weeks.

He also recently submitted for a medical examination that follows NBA protocol, a source said. The results of that exam will be dispersed to all 30 teams in advance of Wednesday's draft.

The Pistons' presence at the workout might be an indication they feel they have the assets to trade up on draft night, as it appears unlikely Ball still will be available with the No. 7 pick.

With the draft less than a week away, there is still no clear indication for how the top of it will shape up. Along with Ball, Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards also are vying to be selected in the top three.

The Timberwolves previously met with and worked out Edwards but have received a cold shoulder from Wiseman. A source told ESPN that Wiseman views situations with the Warriors and Hornets as more favorable to his long-term growth, and he has conducted workouts with only those two organizations. Despite that, and the presence of All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, Wiseman remains a candidate for the Timberwolves, potentially with the view of trading him on draft night.

Edwards has conducted workouts with each of the teams picking in the top three and might still meet a second time with those franchises to solidify his candidacy in an attempt to separate himself from the pack.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA Draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.