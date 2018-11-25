Leonard Fournette, Shaq Lawson ejected after Jags-Bills melee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were ejected for fighting late in the third quarter of Sunday's game at New Era Field.

Fournette and Lawson exchanged punches up against the wall near the end zone as part of a melee that began when Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook shoved Bills safety Micah Hyde following the conclusion of a pass play at the Bills' 1-yard line.

Lawson and Fournette also had to be separated as they exited through the Bills' lone tunnel at the same time. While Fournette walked into the tunnel, a fan in the front row made contact with him and Fournette briefly confronted that fan. A police officer nearby intervened.

The fight started after Jaguars receiver Donte Moncrief and Bills cornerback Levi Wallace fought for the ball on a deep pass down the sideline. Both players refused to let go of the ball after going to the ground. An official tried to separate the two players and that's when Westbrook came over and pushed Hyde.

Moncrief's catch was initially ruled a touchdown but was overturned to a catch that went out of bounds at the 1-yard line upon review. The Bills did not allow the Jaguars to score on the next four plays, including a touchdown overturned by a Jaguars holding penalty, before Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo missed a 42-yard field goal to keep the game tied, 14-14.

Fournette was among the multiple players from both teams that rushed over and a lot of pushing and shoving ensued. It's not clear how Fournette and Lawson got tangled up together but both ended up throwing punches at each other.

ESPN's Mike Rodak contributed to this report.