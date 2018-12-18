Former LLWS star Mo'ne Davis to play softball for Hampton University

Mo'ne Davis, who rocketed to stardom in the Little League World Series, will attend Hampton University and play softball, her parents told The Philadelphia Tribune.

In 2014, Davis became the first girl to pitch her team to a LLWS victory, while playing for Philadelphia's Taney Youth Baseball Association.

She went on to become a three-sport star at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, playing basketball and soccer in addition to softball.

Hampton coach Angela Nicholson told the Daily Press that Davis won't be pitching when she joins the Pirates in the fall; she is a middle infielder.

"As you could imagine, she has great hands and a great transfer," Nicholson told the newspaper. "Hitting-wise, she already has a nice lift on her ball and understands the concept of gap-to-gap. She has great mechanics and she's fast. She's very athletic."

Davis' parents, Lakeisha and Mark Williams, told the Tribune that Davis picked Hampton over Bethune-Cookman University, Coppin State University, Southern University, the University of Massachusetts and the University of Pennsylvania due to the communications program.

Following the LLWS, Davis garnered accolades, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and starred in a Spike Lee-directed car commercial. Her jersey is displayed in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and she threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the 2014 World Series.

"I know she doesn't want it to be about her, and neither do we," Nicholson told the Daily Press. "We want her to have a great experience and be like everybody else.

"But her status will come along with her. The press will come along with her, whether we want it or not. We're blessed to have her, and we're excited for anything that will promote Hampton University."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.