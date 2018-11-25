LSU's Kevin Faulk involved in scuffle after Texas A&M game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk was seen in an altercation with a credentialed member of the Texas A&M sideline after the Aggies' 74-72, seven-overtime victory over the Tigers on Saturday night at Kyle Field.

A photographer from the Baton Rouge Advocate captured a photo of Faulk in a scuffle with a man in a red Texas A&M shirt and a team credential. Thousands of fans rushed the field after the game, creating a chaotic scene.

An LSU spokesman alleged that the man involved in the scuffle with Faulk punched LSU special assistant Steve Kragthorpe in the chest. Kragthorpe, who was a once the offensive coordinator for the Tigers, has a pacemaker and has Parkinson's disease.

The spokesman said the team would gather more information before commenting further on the situation.

The man involved in the scuffle with Faulk was seen approaching Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in the team tunnel after the game to inform him of the altercation. Fisher told reporters after the game that he was not aware of the scuffle and "had no idea" what happened.

An A&M spokesman said the team doesn't plan to comment until it reviews video of the incident.

Faulk, a former LSU and NFL running back, joined the LSU staff in January.