Mariners star Robinson Cano has broken bone in right hand

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano left Seattle's game at Detroit on Sunday with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch.

Cano was struck by an 88 mph fastball from left-hander? Blaine Hardy?in the third inning. After a brief examination by the Seattle trainer, Cano left the game and was replaced by infielder Andrew Romine.

The Mariners announced later Sunday that Cano has a fractured fifth metacarpal. The team has not disclosed how long the eight-time All-Star will be sidelined.

The Mariners came into Sunday's game with a 22-16 record, and Cano, 35, is one of the team's biggest stars. He hit 39 home runs in 2016, although that number dipped to 23 a season ago.

Cano is batting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season, his fifth with the Mariners. He has played in at least 150 games in each of the past 11 seasons.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.?