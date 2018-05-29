Mets will place Noah Syndergaard on 10-day DL with strained index finger

New York Mets Opening Day starter Noah Syndergaard is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a strained index finger on his pitching hand.

The Mets announced that Syndergaard was examined Tuesday after experiencing soreness in his right index finger. The move to the DL will be retroactive to May 26.

The DL stint for Syndergaard is the latest bit of bad news for the injury-plagued Mets, who already are without slugger Yoenis Cespedes, third baseman Todd Frazier, center fielder Juan Lagares, starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielder Wilmer Flores and relievers? AJ Ramos?and Anthony Swarzak.

Syndergaard had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets have not named a replacement for Syndergaard's rotation spot, nor have they announced a corresponding move to their 25-man roster.

Syndergaard, 25, has pitched well this season after missing most of 2017 with a lat injury, going 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 64 2/3 innings in 11 starts.