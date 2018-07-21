Mets trade closer Jeurys Familia to A's for prospects, international slot money

The New York Mets and Oakland Athletics have completed a trade that will send closer Jeurys Familia to Oakland.

The Athletics will send two minor leaguers -- infielder Will Toffey and right-handed pitcher Bobby Wahl -- to the Mets along with $1 million international spending money.

The Mets held Familia out of Friday and Saturday's games against the New York Yankees while the team put the finishing touches on Saturday's deal.

Familia, 28, who was signed by the Mets as a 17-year old in 2007, is eligible for free agency next offseason. The former All-Star was 4-4 with 17 saves and a 2.88 ERA in 40 appearances for the Mets this season.