Michael Porter Jr. drops to Nuggets at No. 14 amid concerns about back

Michael Porter Jr.'s name had been linked to the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft for much of the last 12 months.

As it turned out, Porter's name ended up being the biggest slider in Round 1.

Amid injury concerns about his back, the 6-foot-10 forward out of Missouri fell to the No. 14 pick in Thursday night's NBA draft, where the Denver Nuggets swooped in to select him with the final pick of the lottery.

"My path was a little difference than everyone else's, but I'm going to make sure this pick is the best pick this organization ever made," Porter told ESPN after the selection.

Porter suffered a back injury 2 minutes into his first game for the Tigers and did not return until the SEC tournament. Prior to his injury, which required surgery, Porter was the second overall prospect, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

In three games, including his 2-minute debut, Porter averaged 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. His final two games came in an SEC tournament loss to Georgia (12 points, eight rebounds) and an NCAA tournament loss to Florida State (16 points, 10 rebounds).

In addition to the back injury, Porter dealt with a hip strain and back spasms leading up to the draft. However, last week, teams were invited to a medical examination of Porter.

"It was just a little sore, so I told [my agent] my hip was kind of sore and he just wanted to shut it down for a couple of days," Porter said earlier this week. "And then people took that and kind of ran with it, saying, you know, my hip was injured, I couldn't get out of bed. ... None of that was really true. I was just sore and I wanted to take a couple of days off. So that's all that was."

On Wednesday he said he feels like he's "close to 100 [percent]" and added that he thinks "most teams are pretty comfortable with the medical information."

As it turned out, many teams drafting highly didn't agree.