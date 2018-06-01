Michigan State-Louisville, Indiana-Duke among 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups

A North Carolina vs. Michigan rematch, Michigan State visiting Louisville and Duke hosting Indiana highlight the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, announced Friday by the two leagues.

Michigan, the 2017-18 national runner-up, will host North Carolina on Nov. 28. The teams met last year in Chapel Hill -- their first meeting since the national championship game in 1993 -- with North Carolina winning 86-71. On Nov. 27, Michigan State will make its first trip to Louisville since 1995. The same night, Duke will host Indiana in a rematch of last year's Challenge game, won by the Blue Devils.

Former ACC rivals Virginia and Maryland will meet Nov. 28 in College Park.

The schedule includes three first-time pairings in Syracuse at Ohio State (Nov. 28), Minnesota at Boston College (Nov. 26) and Pittsburgh at Iowa (Nov. 27). Other games include Florida State, a 2018 Elite Eight participant, hosting Purdue on Nov. 28 and Illinois visiting Notre Dame on Nov. 27.

The ACC won last year's event and has a 12-5-2 record in the all-time series with the Big Ten.