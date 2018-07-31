MLB trade deadline: Latest buzz, news and analysis

It's MLB deadline day and 4 p.m. ET is fast approaching. Stay up to date with the latest deals, rumors and analysis.

Deadline day questions: Which big names could move today?

What else could happen in final 24 hours before the deadline

Jerry Crasnick's trade buzz

Brian Dozier interest is "heating up,'' according to a source. It's becoming increasingly likely that the Twins will move the second baseman before today's deadline.

Reliever Jake Diekman appears to be the Rangers player most likely to change teams in the next few hours as he's the most active name in their trade discussions.

The Reds are still trying to find a trade partner for Matt Harvey, but are uncertain whether they'll be able to get a deal done by the deadline.

There's going to be a lot of Bryce Harper hysteria out there today, but the chances of him being moved by 4 p.m. are extremely remote, sources say. Update: Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said that they won't trade Harper before Tuesday's deadline.

The player to be named later in the Pirates-Rangers Keone Kela deal is a lower-tier prospect, sources say. Not of the same level as Taylor Hearn.

The Indians want to upgrade in center field, but it's a thin market. Adam Jones is most likely staying put. Leonys Martin is out there, but he has had hamstring issues and struggles vs. lefties. Billy Hamilton is hitting .227, and the Reds never seem interested in discussing him anyway.

The Giants' recent 3-8 stretch hasn't pushed them any closer to sell mode -- yet. "They do not think they're out of it,'' a source said (even though the standings suggest they're pretty close). Sam Dyson and Will Smith could attract interest, but it's a crowded relief market.

Monday night's moves

Several deals were consummated Monday evening, the most noteworthy being the Astros' acquiring Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna in exchange for former Houston closer Ken Giles and minor league pitchers Hector Perez and David Paulino. Osuna, 23, is eligible to pitch in the big leagues starting Sunday after a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. He will be eligible for the postseason.

Buster Olney writes that the Astros must own all that comes with acquiring Osuna, while Keith Law says Houston opened itself up to legitimate criticism.

The Red Sox picked up second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Angels for a pair of minor leaguers, deciding they couldn't wait for Dustin Pedroia to get healthy. GM Dave Dombrowski said Kinsler will see time as the everyday second baseman.

The Braves looked to add some pop by dealing for Reds outfielder Adam Duvall, giving up a trio of minor leaguers. Duvall has 15 home runs this season, though he is hitting just .205. He hit 64 homers over the past two seasons.

The Yankees acquired right-hander Lance Lynn from the Twins for minor league prospects Tyler Austin and Luis Rijo. New York also dealt reliever Adam Warren to the Mariners for $1.25 million in international bonus pool money. Seattle picked up reliever Zach Duke from the Twins for two minor leaguers, right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong and infielder Ryan Costello.

