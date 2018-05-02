Mookie Betts returns to starting lineup for Red Sox, hits 3 HRs

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts?took little time making an impact in his return to the starting lineup, hitting three home runs against the Kansas City Royals?on Wednesday.

Betts hit solo home runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings of a 5-4 win against the Royals. it was his fourth career game with three home runs, breaking a tie with Ted Willians for the most in franchise history.

Betts, who returned to action in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 7-6 loss in 13 innings and went hitless in two at-bats, had not started since suffering right hamstring tightness in the fourth inning of Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He is the first player in MLB history to have four games with three home runs before the age of 26. And his 68 career home runs out of the leadoff spot is just one behind Dom DiMaggio for the most in Red Sox franchise history.

For the season, Betts is hitting .365 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs.

In other moves, the Red Sox put left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the family medical leave list. To fill Rodriguez's spot on the 25-man roster, the club recalled right-handed pitcher Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 4.78 ERA this season, with the Red Sox winning each of his five starts.