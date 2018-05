Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the starting lineup Sunday against the Braves because of left side tightness.

The Red Sox said Betts is considered day-to-day.

Blake Swihart started in left field Sunday, with Andrew Benintendi shifting to center field and Jackie Bradley Jr. moving to right field.

Betts, 25, leads the majors with a .359 batting average and is tied with Mike Trout for the major league lead with 17 home runs this season.