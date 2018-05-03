Mother of Clippers' Patrick Beverley wins $41K on 'The Price Is Right'

Patrick Beverley's mom, come on down!

Lisa Beverley, the mother of the? LA Clippers guard, will need to do just that after an epic performance on "The Price Is Right" on Wednesday.

Not only did she get called from the audience to contestant's row, but Lisa Beverley, who was wearing an "NBA mom" shirt with the Clippers' logo, made it on stage with host Drew Carey.

And that's when the magic happened.

First, she won a car on her final roll of the "Let 'em Roll" game.

Then, when it came time to spin the big wheel -- where you have one or two spins to get the closest to $1 without going over -- she bettered another opponent's spin of .95 by landing exactly on the $1 space to win a spot on the show's "Showcase Showdown."

And by landing on the $1 spot, she earned a bonus $1,000 in cash.

From there, it was on to the "Showcase Showdown," where two contestants give their best estimates on a total cost for a package of prizes without going over the actual price. The contestant who is closest wins their showcase.

Beverley's lot of prizes included a trip to Madagascar as well as another car, and her estimate was closer than that of her opponent's, resulting in her victory.

Her haul for the day: two cars, a six-night trip to Madagascar and the $1,000 in cash. Total value: $41,000.

Her son, of course, was ecstatic.

Patrick Beverley just completed his first season with the Clippers after spending five seasons with the Houston Rockets. He averaged 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds this season.