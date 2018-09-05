MRI shows new Shohei Ohtani UCL damage; Tommy John surgery may be next

An MRI on the right elbow of Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani revealed new damage to his UCL, and Tommy John surgery has been recommended, the team announced Wednesday.

The Angels said additional information will be provided when appropriate.

On Sunday night, Ohtani returned to the mound for the first time since June 6, lasting 2 1/3 innings in the Angels' 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

He threw 49 pitches, striking out two and walking two. His fastball was routinely between 96-99 mph in the first two innings, but he seemed to tire by the third and his velocity dipped dramatically with his fastball only reaching between 89-92 mph.

After the game, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the ailing elbow that led to Ohtani's pitching absence held up just fine, but a stiff back and a finger injured while attempting to field a comebacker led to Ohtani's loss in velocity.

A day later, Scioscia reiterated that Ohtani's elbow "feels great."