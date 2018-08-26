Multiple fatalities due to mass shooting at Jacksonville mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida authorities are reporting a mass shooting with "multiple fatalities" at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville where a Madden NFL 19 qualifying tournament was taking place Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office used and Facebook to warn people to stay away from The Jacksonville Landing.

The sheriff's office later announced on Twitter that there were "multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported" and that one suspect was dead, and it wasn't known whether there was a second suspect.

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don't come running out,'' the sheriff's office said via Twitter.

A Madden NFL 19 Classic qualifier was being held at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville on Sunday. The tournament was being live-streamed on Twitch and a video of the event surfaced, with gunshots heard in the background.

Drini Gjoka, one of the professional gamers at the tournament, tweeted that he was shot in the thumb.

EA Sports, which produces Madden NFL 19, said it was aware of the incident and was working with authorities to gather facts.

"This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved," EA Sports tweeted.

After the shooting, police barricaded a three-block radius around the mall. Officers and Coast Guard boats patrolled the nearby river. Many ambulances could be seen in the area, but the mall area appeared empty of all but law enforcement. Police also took up positions on a bridge overlooking the river.

The Jacksonville Landing, in the heart of the city's downtown, hosts concerts and other entertainment, has a busy food court and a host of bars and restaurants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.