Mychal Kendricks lost for season with broken tibia

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks broke his tibia Monday night and is out for the season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kendricks started in Monday's 21-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in place of the injured K.J. Wright (knee) after serving an eight-game suspension stemming from his guilty plea to insider trading charges.

Kendricks is scheduled to be sentenced in January. One source familiar with the situation said Kendricks could be facing 30 to 37 months in prison based on federal guidelines and the amount of money involved. It's possible that Kendricks' contrition and transparency will help him.

The Cleveland Browns released Kendricks after he was charged and he signed with the Seahawks in September. The NFL originally suspended Kendricks indefinitely but announced an eight-game suspension after reviewing the matter.

He finishes his 2018 season with two sacks, 20 tackles and a pass defensed in four games with Seattle, including three starts.

He played his first six season with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released in May.

"I saw him on a handful of plays when he really had something to do," Seahawks Pete Carroll said of Kendricks' play. "I thought he was right where he was supposed to be a couple of times. He made some good tackles in the open field -- forced a screen beautifully. He's a really good player. We're excited to have him out there. I think he makes us better."

Without Kendricks, the Seahwaks will likely turn back to Austin Calitro, who has been part of the committee Seattle has used at weak-side linebacker in Wright's absence. Rookie Shaquem Griffin started the season opener in that spot.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.