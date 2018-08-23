NBA expected to pass rule changes for 2018-19 season

The NBA's board of governors are expected to pass rule changes for the 2018-19 season that include resetting the shot clock after an offensive rebound to 14 seconds from 24, simplifying the clear-path foul rule and expanding the definition of the "hostile act" to more easily trigger instant replay, league sources told ESPN.

The NBA sent a memo to the league's general managers and coaches on Thursday to outline the unanimous recommendations of the league's competition committee to the board of governors.

The board of governors will vote on the three rules changes in a Sept. 20-21 meeting and need a two-thirds majority to pass the legislation.

The NBA believes that the resetting of the shot clock to 14 seconds after offensive rebounds will increase shot attempts, especially at the end of close games. The NBA studied FIBA's implementation of the rule in 2014, as well as its use in G League, WNBA and NBA summer league games.

Under the changes to the clear-path rule, a clear path to the basket would be in play in these three instances:

• "A personal foul is committed on any offensive player during his team's transition scoring opportunity."

• "When the foul occurs, the ball is ahead of the tip of the circle in the backcourt, no defensive player is ahead of the offensive player with the scoring opportunity and that offensive player is in control of the ball or a pass to him has been released."

• "The defensive foul deprives the offensive team of a transition scoring opportunity."

In the instance of a clear-path foul, the team is given two free throw attempts and possession on the sideline closest to where the foul happened.

The NBA says that rule would eliminate the need that a play start in the backcourt. Referees would no longer "need to make a judgment call on whether a defender was 'between' the offensive player and the basket, or, if a defender is heads of the player being fouled but not 'between,' the offensive player and the basket, whether such defender had the opportunity to position himself between the ball and the basket."

The expanded definition of the "hostile act" to trigger instant replay would now extend beyond interaction with another player to also include a hostile interaction with a referee, coach or a fan.