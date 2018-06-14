NBA mock draft: Where will Ayton, Doncic, Young and Bagley land?

It's time to update our mock draft with the latest intel from teams, including Michael Porter Jr.'s recent rise up draft boards.

Our mock draft differs in two crucial ways from our recently updated top 100 prospect rankings. It uses the NBA's official draft order, and it's adjusted for NBA team needs. It also attempts to project which players will end up declaring and keeping their names in the draft.

Editor's note: This mock draft will continue to update with the latest information and analysis.

Deandre Ayton

Arizona

Age: 19.8

C

Height: 7-foot | Weight: 243

The Suns appear to be locked into Ayton with the top spot, which makes sense considering the way he dominated the Pac-12 while playing at Arizona. Physically, he's one of the most gifted prospects we've seen in the draft in the past few years, and he has an impressive skill level to boot.

Phoenix, the worst defensive team in the NBA, will be right to question his impact on that end of the floor, but his sheer productivity and overall talent level make it difficult to not slot him at the top of this class.

Starting salary: $8,095,680

Marvin Bagley III

Duke

Age: 19.2

PF/C

Height: 6-foot-11 | Weight: 234

The Kings showed progress this season and appear to have some strong building blocks in place, particularly in the backcourt. Word around the NBA is they are not very high on Luka Doncic and have their sights set firmly on Bagley. The strength of this draft is in the frontcourt, and the Kings are reportedly looking to take advantage of that due to lack of progress shown by Willie Cauley-Stein.

While Bagley has some positional concerns defensively, his athleticism, motor, rebounding, finishing ability and overall productivity are reportedly very attractive to the Kings. Bagley has terrific scoring and rebounding instincts and likely brings better shot-making potential than he showed in college with more spacing around him at the NBA level.

Starting salary: $7,243,440

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Michigan State

Age: 18.7

PF/C

Height: 6-foot-11 | Weight: 240

The Hawks will be in best-player-available mode, but it helps to be able to complement their existing roster with a building block that fits with the surrounding talent. Jackson would be the ideal big man to pair with promising rookie John Collins.

The youngest player projected to be drafted, Jackson might have the highest ceiling in terms of his ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor. He has enviable physical tools, including a 7-foot-4 wingspan and tremendous mobility. Jackson's ability to space the floor (40 percent from 3 and 80 percent from the line), block shots (5.7 per 40 minutes), switch on every screen and, increasingly, put the ball on the floor from the perimeter makes him an ideal fit for the modern NBA.

Trae Young would reportedly get looks from the Hawks if they decided to trade down.

Starting salary: $6,504,600

Michael Porter Jr.

Missouri

Age: 19.9

SF/PF

Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 214

Porter's draft stock appears to be on the upswing after positive medical evaluations and a strong showing at his pro day last week. Memphis is reportedly one of the teams highest on the former top high school recruit.

Porter came into the season with hopes of making a run at being the No. 1 pick in the draft. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to build his case because of a back injury. Porter's size, skill and scoring instincts will nevertheless make him a coveted prospect next June. He is a playmaker on both ends of the floor and is just starting to figure out how to put his talent to full use. Adding more shooting and shot-creation will likely be a priority at the wing and combo forward spots for the Grizzlies, who don't have much competition at that spot.

Starting salary: $5,864,640

Luka Doncic

Real Madrid

Age: 19.2

PG

Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 228

Doncic hit a bit of a wall after playing 18 straight months without a break for Real Madrid and the Slovenian national team, souring some scouts with a handful of underwhelming performances in March and April. He still found a way to help Real Madrid win the Euroleague Final Four, and was awarded MVP honors for his effort.

While a great deal of skepticism exists in NBA circles surrounding Doncic's transition from Europe, the Mavs are one team that certainly values high-IQ players in his mold and they've had a great deal of success with European players. Doncic has the size, skill and versatility to fit in well alongside Dallas' existing talent, while also possessing star potential in his own right. It's somewhat of a surprising outcome to see Doncic fall to No. 5, but that seems to be the way things are shaking out at the moment.

Starting salary: $5,310,720

Mohamed Bamba

Texas

Age: 20.0

C

Height: 7-foot | Weight: 207

With Nikola Vucevic entering the final year of his contract, it makes sense for the Magic to start to think about their center of the future.

Bamba's rare combination of length, shot-blocking instincts and offensive promise gives him one of highest ceilings of any prospect in this draft. Every team in the NBA is looking for a big man who can anchor a defense, and that includes the Magic.

Starting salary: $4,823,520

Wendell Carter Jr.

Duke

Age: 19.1

C

Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 263

Small forward is a definite position of need for Chicago, but Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis are entering the final year of their contracts, so it also makes sense to think about drafting a big man who complements Lauri Markkanen on both ends of the floor.

Carter's feel and versatility are promising in a number of ways. He is a physically mature big man with a 263-pound frame and 7-3 wingspan, which will allow him to play center in the NBA with ease.

He is a polished player with excellent hands and touch around the basket and has demonstrated a nice blend of passing, shot-blocking and perimeter shooting, despite being overshadowed at times by fellow Bagley at Duke.

Starting salary: $4,403,280

Trae Young

Oklahoma

Age: 19.6

PG

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 176

Continuing to stockpile young talent that LeBron James is excited about certainly wouldn't hurt Cleveland's pitch to keep him this offseason, and one of the most talented players in the draft could be sitting here at No. 8.

Young plays a huge position of need for this squad, which has cycled through more than a half-dozen guard options over the course of the season.

Young is not working out for Cleveland.

Starting salary: $4,033,800

Kevin Knox

Kentucky

Age: 18.7

SF/PF

Height: 6-foot-9 | Weight: 205

While we've had Knox sliding to the Nos. 12-15 range the past few months after an up and down freshman season, NBA teams drafting in that range say they don't anticipate him being there, as there seems to be a significant market for his services in the Nos. 7-11 range.

Knox had an underwhelming showing at his pro day in Miami, according to multiple scouts in attendance, but he has been very good otherwise in workouts. There's a significant market in the NBA for combo forwards in his mold who can make an open shot, defend multiple positions and offer some offensive versatility. He's one of the youngest players in this draft, so he still has plenty of room to continue to grow.

Starting salary: $3,708,120

Mikal Bridges

Villanova

Age: 21.7

SF

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 200

The 76ers have gotten great production out of JJ Redick and Marco Belinelli, but with both players approaching free agency -- and their mid-30s -- it makes sense to think about drafting a wing who can complement Philadelphia's building blocks of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

Bridges is an easy player to slot on almost any NBA roster, thanks to his multipositional defensive versatility, 3-point shooting and role-player potential. He isn't as gifted a shot creator as you'd like from a top-10 pick, but on this roster, he won't need to be.

Starting salary: $3,522,480

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Kentucky

Age: 19.8

PG/SG

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 171

Kemba Walker has one more year on his contract and might not be in Charlotte's long-term plans. The Hornets are operating under a new coaching staff and front office, and they could be in line for a rebuild.

They could very well be looking at point guard as a position of need, and the size, length and versatility of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be very attractive here considering the type of lineup flexibility he brings, making him capable of playing alongside Walker in the short-term.

The fact that he is 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan, highly instinctual defensively and has the unselfishness needed to operate alongside a variety of guards makes him easy to slot in alongside virtually any type of player. His offense has made significant strides as the season has moved on, and NBA teams feel he's only starting to scratch the surface of his potential.

Starting salary: $3,346,560

Collin Sexton

Alabama

Age: 19.3

PG

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 183

The Clippers are desperately looking to add toughness and competitiveness to their roster while also looking for a long-term answer at the point guard position.

Enter Sexton, with his tremendous aggressiveness driving the lane, taking off-the-dribble jumpers and putting defensive pressure on opposing guards. NBA teams have some concerns about Sexton's on-court decision-making and reckless style of play. Fiercely competitive, Sexton has shown enough flashes in the right areas to be comfortably projected as a starting-caliber point guard, with plenty of upside.

Starting salary: $3,179,280

13. LA Clippers

Lonnie Walker IV

Miami

Age: 19.4

SG

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 206

Walker didn't have a consistent or efficient freshman season, but his talent, combined with the lack of depth at his position, is keeping his name in the lottery conversation. His youth, strong frame, 6-foot-10½ wingspan and ability to shoot with his feet set or off the dribble make him a candidate to rise during the pre-draft process as teams search for upside and diamonds in the rough.

The Clippers' wing rotation is a major work in progress and could certainly use some more shooting, length and perimeter-defensive prowess.

Starting salary: $3,020,280

Miles Bridges

Michigan State

Age: 20.1

SF/PF

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 226

The Nuggets have been cycling through options at small forward all season and could very well look to address that position in the draft and/or free agency this summer.

Bridges is a freakish athlete who struggled at times to make the full-time transition to small forward, but he undoubtedly has potential as a two-way forward who can guard all over the floor and give you enough shooting, ballhandling and passing to get by at one of the most important positions in today's NBA.

Starting salary: $2,869,320

Robert Williams

Texas A&M

Age: 20.6

PF/C

Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 237

Marcin Gortat is 34 and is about to enter the final year of his contract, so the Wizards could definitely start to think about grooming a young big man.

Williams reminded everyone why he was such a highly touted prospect entering the season with an impressive run to finish the year, helping Texas A&M reach the Sweet 16. Despite playing out of position all season, he has shown that his game is tailor-made for the NBA as a rim-running, pick-and-roll-finishing, shot-blocker/offensive rebounder in the Clint Capela mold. John Wall would likely appreciate having someone like him to throw lobs to.

Starting salary: $2,725,680

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat)

Zhaire Smith

Texas Tech

Age: 18.9

SF

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 195

Phoenix could continue to add length, athleticism and energy on defense with the long-armed, explosive Smith.

Originally expected to be more of a 2019 draft candidate, Smith accelerated that timeline by helping Texas Tech reach the Elite Eight. Smith needs to continue to develop his ballhandling and perimeter shooting, but he's one of the best athletes in this draft, and his trajectory as a prospect suggests he has considerable upside.

Starting salary: $2,589,480

Jerome Robinson

Boston College

Age: 21.2

PG

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 181

A smooth, high-IQ combo guard would certainly look good in Milwaukee's backcourt rotation, especially one that can offer shooting, creativity and has the versatility to play either on or off the ball.

Robinson had one of the most productive campaigns in ACC history for Boston College.

Starting salary: $2,460,000

Troy Brown

Oregon

Age: 18.8

SG

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 210

A significant part of San Antonio's wing rotation is up for free agency this summer, which means this could be a position the Spurs look to address in the draft.

Brown's size, multipositional defense and upside could be intriguing at this stage of the draft. He's one of the youngest players in this class, and he has the type of character and intangibles this organization always covets. Helping him become a better shooter will be a major key, and the Spurs have an ace up their sleeve in that department with Chip Engelland.

Starting salary: $2,337,000

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Wolves)

Aaron Holiday

UCLA

Age: 21.6

PG

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 187

Dennis Schroder might not be in Atlanta's long-term plans, and he reportedly wouldn't mind being moved to avoid a long-term rebuilding effort.

Holiday had an outstanding junior season and he would bring a number of attractive traits with his microwave scoring ability, long wingspan and toughness.

Starting salary: $2,231,760

Donte DiVincenzo

Villanova

Age: 21.3

PG

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 200

Minnesota desperately needs to add depth to its guard and wing rotations, preferably someone who can also bring 3-point shooting and defense.

DiVincenzo put himself firmly on the NBA map with a memorable performance in the NCAA tournament championship game, and then continued his strong play at the NBA combine. He's a versatile guard who brings toughness and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor, as well as deep range from beyond the arc. The fact that he doesn't need the ball in his hands to be successful is attractive alongside the likes of Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Starting salary: $2,142,360

Kevin Huerter

Maryland

Age: 19.7

SG

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 182

Utah is reportedly in the market for more shooting prowess, and there is talk that the Jazz are very high on the 6-7 wing who has elevated his draft stock considerably with a strong showing at the combine.

Huerter's size, feel and upside could be intriguing at this stage of the draft. He's younger than some of the freshmen projected to be drafted, and fits the type of character the Jazz like to bring into their organization.

Starting salary: $2,056,680

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)

Keita Bates-Diop

Ohio State

Age: 22.3

PF

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 235

The Bulls have very little depth at the forward spots and will want to try and add as much shooting and multi-positional defense as possible. With that in mind, drafting a versatile player such as Bates-Diop makes sense.

He increased his stock dramatically with a breakout season, moving among all of the front-court positions for an overachieving Ohio State team and looking like an ideal fit for the modern NBA -- if he can find a way to rev his motor into higher gear at the professional level.

Starting salary: $1,974,480

Elie Okobo

Pau-Orthez

Age: 20.5

PG

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 180

With incumbent point guards Darren Collison and Cory Joseph both entering the final seasons of their contracts, the Pacers could certainly begin to think about drafting someone they can groom at this position long term.

Okobo has rocketed up draft boards with a very strong end to the season in France, leading his team to the playoffs and then having a memorable 44-point game once there. The smooth guard has good physical tools with the ability to pass out of pick-and-roll sets and make shots with range pulling up off the dribble. His size and length should allow him to play alongside another point guard in the same backcourt, which is attractive in today's NBA.

Starting salary: $1,895,520

Dzanan Musa

Cedevita

Age: 19.0

SF

Height: 6-foot-9 | Weight: 195

Portland's wing rotation could use some added depth.

Musa's size, scoring instincts and aggressiveness could be intriguing at this stage of the draft. He's one of the youngest players in this class, but he already is productive in Europe, playing at a fairly high level.

Starting salary: $1,819,800

De'Anthony Melton

USC

Age: 20.0

PG/SG

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 195

Even with Lonzo Ball in place, the Lakers should be looking to solidify their backcourt rotation and add more shooting, ballhandling and defensive versatility. Ball's size gives him the ability to operate alongside another combo guard.

Melton looked to be on the verge of a breakout season for USC before the FBI's investigation into recruiting shut him down indefinitely. His basketball IQ, ability to guard multiple positions, toughness and intangibles make him a prospect worth investing in.

Starting salary: $1,746,840

26. Philadelphia 76ers

Mitchell Robinson

Team N/A

Age: 20.1

C

Height: 6-foot-11 | Weight: 215

Backup center is a position of need for Philadelphia, and it wouldn't hurt to add another athlete to the frontcourt who can catch lobs and help protect the rim off the bench.

Robinson is one of the most talented prospects in the draft physically -- with impressive length, athleticism and shot-blocking instincts -- but is far away from contributing. The fact that he elected not to play college basketball this season won't help his NBA readiness, but at some point in the draft, he's worth taking a gamble on as a developmental project.

Starting salary: $1,689,000

Josh Okogie

Georgia Tech

Age: 19.7

SG

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 195

The Celtics have a tough decision in front of them with Marcus Smart entering free agency, and they might need to find a less expensive backcourt option to avoid luxury tax issues.

Okogie has the type of length, toughness and multi-positional defensive versatility Danny Ainge typically covets, and he's put himself firmly in the first-round mix with a strong pre-draft process, including an excellent showing at the combine.

Starting salary: $1,640,400

Grayson Allen

Duke

Age: 22.5

SG

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 185

The Warriors are way over the luxury tax and will want to find contributors on cheap rookie contracts.

Allen is a big-time shot-maker who should be ready to contribute fairly soon as one of the lone NCAA seniors projected to be picked in the first round. The fact that he can play either on or off the ball alongside the Warriors' many stars might make him attractive here.

Starting salary: $1,630,320

Chandler Hutchison

Boise State

Age: 22.0

SG/SF

Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 193

The Nets are still figuring out what their long-term wing rotation will look like and could very well take a flier on a player like Hutchison at the end of the first round. His size, athleticism and ability to create his own shot is intriguing in a league that is starved for players at his position.

Hutchison made significant strides with his game as a senior. He has outstanding physical tools and is a much-improved ball handler and perimeter shooter. Hutchison is reported to have a promise after skipping the NBA combine and cancelling all his workouts, and teams are increasingly beginning to point to Brooklyn as the team that guaranteed him.

Starting salary: $1,618,320

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets)

Jacob Evans

Cincinnati

Age: 20.8

SG/SF

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 210

The Hawks are still figuring out their wing rotation long-term and could look to bolster that spot with additional depth.

Evans is an ultra-versatile player who guards all over the floor, played on and off the ball for Cincinnati and sports a career 38 percent mark from 3-point territory at the college level.

Starting salary: $1,606,680

Second round

31. Suns

Khyri Thomas | SG | Age: 22.0 | Creighton

32. Grizzlies

Melvin Frazier | SF | Age: 21.7 | Tulane

33. Mavericks

Bruce Brown | SG | Age: 21.8 | Miami FL

34. Hawks

Anfernee Simons | SG | Age: 19.0 |IMG Academy

35. Magic

Jalen Brunson | PG | Age: 21.7 | Villanova

36. Knicks (from Bulls)

Hamidou Diallo | SG | Age: 19.8 | Kentucky

37. Kings

Jevon Carter | PG | Age: 22.7 | West Virginia

38. 76ers (from Nets)

Rodions Kurucs | SF/PF | Age: 20.3 | Barcelona

39. 76ers (from Knicks)

Moritz Wagner | C | Age: 21.1 | Michigan

40. Nets (from Lakers)

Devonte' Graham | PG | Age: 23.3 | Kansas

41. Magic (from Hornets)

Issuf Sanon | PG/SG | Age: 18.6 | Olimpija Ljubljana

42. Pistons

Gary Trent | SG | Age: 19.4 | Duke

43. Nuggets (from Clippers)

Rawle Alkins | SG | Age: 20.6 | Arizona

44. Wizards

Landry Shamet | PG | Age: 21.2 | Wichita St

45. Nets (from Bucks)

Omari Spellman | PF | Age: 20.8 | Villanova

46. Rockets (from Heat)

Jarred Vanderbilt | SF | Age: 19.1 | Kentucky

47. Lakers (from Nuggets)

Malik Newman | PG/SG | Age: 21.3 | Kansas

48. Wolves

Shake Milton | PG/SG | Age: 21.7 | SMU

49. Spurs

Justin Jackson | SF/PF | Age: 21.3 | Maryland

50. Pacers

Isaac Bonga | SF | Age: 18.5 | Frankfurt

51. Pelicans

Trevon Duval | PG | Age: 19.8 | Duke

52. Jazz

Chimezie Metu | PF/C | Age: 21.2 | USC

53. Thunder

Kenrich Williams | PF | Age: 23.5 | TCU

54. Mavericks (from Blazers)

Kevin Hervey | SF | Age: 21.9 | Texas Arlington

55. Hornets (from Cavaliers)

Ray Spalding | PF | Age: 21.2 | Louisville

56. 76ers

Tony Carr | PG | Age: 20.6 | Penn St

57. Thunder (from Celtics)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk | SG | Age: 21.0 | Kansas

58. Nuggets (from Warriors)

Kostas Antetokounmpo | SF | Age: 20.5 | Dayton

59. Suns (from Raptors)

Arnoldas Kulboka | SF | Age: 20.4 | Capo D'Orlando

60. 76ers (from Rockets)

Tryggvi Hlinason | C | Age: 20.6 | Valencia