With Golden State Warriors big man David West joining Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Nick Collison in retirement this offseason, there are just six active players left from the vaunted 2003 NBA draft class: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Kendrick Perkins, Zaza Pachulia and Kyle Korver. How much do you know about that group and their famed draft year? Test your knowledge with our NBA draft quiz to find out if you're a bust or a No. 1 pick.